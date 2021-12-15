Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.