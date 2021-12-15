McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 37.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $262.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.92 and its 200 day moving average is $241.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $265.86. The stock has a market cap of $196.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.