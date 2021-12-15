McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD opened at $262.52 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $265.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.03.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

