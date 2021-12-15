Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on MEDGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Medacta Group alerts:

Shares of MEDGF remained flat at $$143.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.74. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $143.00.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Medacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.