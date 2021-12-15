MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.11

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $2.26. MediWound shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 125,085 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis decreased their price objective on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.57.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

