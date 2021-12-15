Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Gap Down to $12.64

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $11.87. Membership Collective Group shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 5,879 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

