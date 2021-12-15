MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,016.93.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,190.40 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,424.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,572.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
