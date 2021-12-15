MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,016.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,190.40 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,424.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,572.96.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

