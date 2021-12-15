Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 119,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

