Merit Financial Group LLC Has $320,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.