Merit Financial Group LLC Has $370,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 119,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,157,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98.

