Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $225,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.