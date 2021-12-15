Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 767 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.4% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $645,558. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $29.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

