Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

