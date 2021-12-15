Meritage Portfolio Management Has $375,000 Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.44. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.81 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

