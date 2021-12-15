Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Shares in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Meredith by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Meredith during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE MDP opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

