Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $243,000 Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 64,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

