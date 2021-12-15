Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $271.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $255.23 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

