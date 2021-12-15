Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells $539,208.18 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MLAB stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.75. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,103. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $329.02.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

