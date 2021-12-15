Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend by 59.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. Methanex’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.