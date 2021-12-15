Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 128.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after buying an additional 99,637 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

