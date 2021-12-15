Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MI.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

MI.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.22. 29,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,137. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$850.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.08.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

