Mirrored Apple 24 Hour Volume Reaches $121,755.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $19.05 million and approximately $121,755.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for $179.00 or 0.00364703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.29 or 0.08189120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.49 or 0.99962597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 106,420 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

