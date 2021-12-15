Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Hits $54.36 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $54.36 or 0.00110840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $33,186.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.47 or 0.08232692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00078333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,032.25 or 0.99980254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 244,683 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

