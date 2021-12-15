MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 58.7% in November

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 41,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 21,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $289.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

