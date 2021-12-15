Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

NYSE MODN opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Model N has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 499.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Model N by 150.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

