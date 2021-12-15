Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is Emerald Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 787,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.20% of Moelis & Company worth $48,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $489,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $994,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $61.51. 7,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

