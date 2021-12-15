Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 317.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,737 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 95.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.