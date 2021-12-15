Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 2.37% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000.

NYSEARCA MFUS opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $42.05.

