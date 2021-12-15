Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth $3,167,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the second quarter worth $870,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

