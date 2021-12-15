Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

