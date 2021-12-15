Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,687,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,477,000 after acquiring an additional 248,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after buying an additional 187,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after buying an additional 185,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after buying an additional 180,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,185,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after buying an additional 168,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $56.82.

