Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

