Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,945. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

