More Coin (MORE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $43.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $72,929.44 and $43.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00198086 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

