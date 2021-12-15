Morgan Stanley Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,847,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,722,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.81% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,588,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 71,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,105 shares of company stock worth $121,990,361. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.40 and its 200-day moving average is $173.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -364.32 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

