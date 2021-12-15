Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 6,892,285 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,892,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,886,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,627,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,790,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,716,000.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

