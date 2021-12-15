Morgan Stanley Invests $314.84 Million in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,760,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,116,816,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,722,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,757,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,858,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,985 shares of company stock worth $3,904,858 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.54 million. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.