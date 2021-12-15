Morgan Stanley Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $190.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

Shares of ROKU opened at $221.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. Roku has a twelve month low of $196.94 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,541 shares of company stock valued at $122,454,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

