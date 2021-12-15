Morgan Stanley Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $296,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

