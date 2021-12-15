Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.52% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.05) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.18) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.17 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 111.77 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of £30.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -223.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.59.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,989.16).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

