Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after buying an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after buying an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after buying an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

