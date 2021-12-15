Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Shares of PFE opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.