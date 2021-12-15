Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.87.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $177.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.