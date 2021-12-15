Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.70 and a 200 day moving average of $345.41. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

