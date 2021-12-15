Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report earnings per share of $2.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $209,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,631. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $265.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.