Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
MRPLY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $17.94.
About Mr Price Group
