Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

MRPLY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

About Mr Price Group

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.