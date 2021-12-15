MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €220.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($247.19) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($243.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($252.81) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($270.79) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €208.93 ($234.75).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX stock opened at €168.00 ($188.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €187.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €198.51. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($181.52) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($252.70).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.