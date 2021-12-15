MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.74

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $8.56. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 44,684 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

