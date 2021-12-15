MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.74

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $8.56. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 44,684 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.24%.
MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
