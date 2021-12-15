Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 5.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.94 and last traded at $91.94. 315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 177,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $710.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($22.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

