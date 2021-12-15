Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,055,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMD traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 2,604,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Nate’s Food has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Nate’s Food Company Profile

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

